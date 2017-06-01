Miami Valley reacts to Trump backing out of global climate agreement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump announced the U-S is leaving the landmark global coalition to slow climate change.

It’s an issue that’s divided even the closest advisors to the president- The announcement also received a lot of pushback in the Miami Valley Thursday.

Getting out of the deal was a campaign promise kept. Trump said the global agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions was a “bad deal” for America. However, some critics believe the president may be putting politics above the environment.

“The agreement was voluntary so it’s hard to imagine how we re-negotiate something,” Research Director at the University of Dayton’s Sustainability Institute Bob Brecha said. He goes on to say, “He says that we need to protect American jobs but the fastest-growing areas in the energy sector are renewable energy and energy efficiency is not coal and coal jobs over time have disappeared because of efficiency and because natural gas has become cheaper.”

Although the president’s decision was decisive, according to some researchers, the impact may not be as great as we may think.

“While it’s important symbolically to withdraw from this go negotiated agreement with a lot of what it was aiming to do, reduce carbon emissions and change the energy sector, that’s happening anyway,” Brecha said.