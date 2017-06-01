Mother accused of killing 2 children arraigned on murder charges

Claudena Helton mugshot/Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman accused of killing two of her children was arraigned on Thursday morning.

Claudena Helton is facing two counts of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, which makes her eligible to face the death penalty. A grand jury indicted Helton on those charges on Tuesday.

A judge continued Helton’s bond at $1 million.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. says Helton was seen dragging 8-year-old Khmorra Helton out of the house on May 18 while neighbors tried to help 6-year-old Kaiden Helton, who was lying in the driveway. Both children were shot in the head.

Heck added, “This is a truly horrible, gut‐wrenching case. The death penalty is not something we ask for in many cases, but due to the facts and circumstances of these killings, the death penalty clearly applies. It was necessary to file this indictment with these charges and specifications today due to time constraints that, if waived by the defendant – which they were not – would have provided time to investigate any possible extraordinary circumstances. Most importantly, these charges and specifications were filed today in order to preserve the right to ensure justice for Kaiden and Khmorra.”

According to a court affidavit obtained by 2 NEWS, Helton admitted to detectives she shot her two kids to save them from the evils of the world.

Those children, 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden died three days after being shot.

Helton’s next court date is set for June 15th.

