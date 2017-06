BEAVERCREEK,Ohio (WDTN) – A new dog facility finds a home in Beavercreek.

Upbeat K9 is a dog training company that works on relationships between dogs and their owners.

The trainers help dog owners work clear communication, consistency and trust with their dogs.

Upbeat K9 offers several programs and the company start customers with a free consultation.

After the consultation, trainers can customize programs for each dog.

Upbeat K9 opened its doors Thursday morning.