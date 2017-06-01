Ohio company pleads no contest to charge in employee’s death

Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio company has pleaded no contest to a negligent homicide charge in the death of an employee killed while treating hazardous waste.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reports Environmental Enterprises entered the plea Wednesday to the misdemeanor charge in 20-year-old Zachary Henzerling’s death. Henzerling was killed in a fire and explosion in December 2012. The Cincinnati-based company was fined $5,000.

Environmental Enterprises was originally indicted on a felony reckless homicide charge. A company statement blamed the fire on mislabeled and flammable air filters.

Henzerling’s supervisor faces involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and other charges. His case is pending.

Henzerling’s father criticized the plea deal in court, calling it a “crying shame.” Jim Henzerling said his son was working to save money for college and to support a child who wasn’t his.

