Patrol: 14 killed on Ohio roads over Memorial Day weekend

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says 14 people were killed on Ohio roads over the Memorial Day weekend.

A patrol statement says the deaths reported over the four-day period from May 26 through May 29 included one motorcyclist, six motorists and seven pedestrians.

Fewer people were killed over Memorial Day weekend in 2017 than in the previous two years. The patrol says 15 people died in crashes over the 2016 holiday period and 16 were killed in 2015.

State troopers made 554 drug-related arrests this year, up 26 percent compared with 2016. A total of 801 DUI arrests were reported. That’s an 8 percent increase compared with Memorial Day weekend last year.

The patrol says troopers issued more than 7,800 citations for seat belt violations, up 9 percent from last year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s