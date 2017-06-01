Police searching for robbery suspect in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) –Franklin Police are working to identify a suspect they say robbed a gas station.

The robbery happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway gas station in the 1200 block of E 2nd Street in Franklin.

Police say an unidentified suspect entered the store and demanded cash. The employee on duty cooperated with the demands and was then put into the office.

The suspect left in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of cash. Police say the female employee was shaken but not injured.

The male suspect is described as a black male, thin build, wearing a red ball cap and a white t-shirt.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about this case, please contact the Franklin Police Division at 937-746-2882.