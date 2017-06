DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force ended a long term drug trafficking investigation Thursday.

The task force served a search warrant on the 3700 block of East Third Street.

Detectives raided the residence and seized heroin, fentanyl and cash.

Thirty-four year-old Kevin McKee and 30 year-old Sara Skirvin were arrested and booked at the Montgomery County jail on trafficking in drug charges.