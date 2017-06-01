Repairs coming to Community Golf Course in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Improvements to Community Golf Course were discussed by the city commission Wednesday night.

The Commissioners held the second reading of an ordinance that will bring necessary improvements to the course.

The ordinance says the City of Dayton has determined that improving its golf course infrastructure, programs and amenities is necessary to provide affordable and accessible services to the community.

The ordinance establishes the Friends of Community Golf Course Improvement Fund to continually improve the facility and authorizes the City Manager to accept contributions from “interested parties”.

Community Golf Course will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2018.