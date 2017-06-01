RTA debuts new riding program

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/ Justin Kraus)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  RTA Connect is RTA’s newest riding program.

RTA is partnering with Lyft rideshare and other local methods of transportation to make traveling convenient. With this new partnernship, riders can look up, book, or grab a ride at designated Connect stops.

RTA held a press conference Thursday and explained how the program worked.

The first phase of the program will start June 4 in the southwest portion of Montgomery County including Farmersville, Germantown and Miamisburg.

There is a transfer point in Miamisburg where customers can connect to more destinations throughout Montgomery County.

As part of the pilot phase, RTA Connect customers will use a discount code, making their trip with Lyft or another transportation provider free.

Click here to learn more about RTA Connect, including how to download the Lyft app and schedule trips.

