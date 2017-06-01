Senator Sherrod Brown lashes out at government’s healthcare bill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the conversation surrounding the state’s opioid crisis continues, Senator Sherrod Brown is charging government’s new healthcare bill would take away coverage from those struggling with addiction.

“It surely will result in more deaths,” Brown said.

“It will be more hardships for these families. Already enough tension in this families when there’s one of the children or a parent who is addicted and to make this worse by ripping away their insurance is morally unconscionable.”

Brown said 200,000 Ohioans are getting opioid treatment thanks to insurance from the Affordable Care Act.

“And its outrageous,” he said, “that so many members of congress who have insurance paid for by tax payers are going to vote to take it away.”

Brown’s comments come in the wake of a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine against five pharmaceutical companies that make opioid pain medication

Dr Walter Keyes of the Dayton Medical Center noted: pain medications play a significant role in opioid addiction.

“I feel like this situation is desperate, and desperate times call for desperate measures,” Keyes said.

“I think it is getting worse and worse and I think it has the potential to tear our society apart.”

The lawsuit claims the drug companies disseminated “false and misleading statements” to doctors – downplaying the risks and inflating the benefits.

Keyes acknowledged: “It seems like some of the sales tactics were more aggressive than they should have been and not based in real science.

Authorities have already said drug overdoses are on the rise with Montgomery County alone set for a record number of deaths, this year.