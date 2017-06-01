Teen drivers hit the road

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Triple A says teens between the ages of 16 and 17-years-old are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash.

AAA says the driving period is called the 100 deadliest days on the road.

Travel experts say it’s up to the parents to teach their children about safe driving.

Last year, there were more than eight thousand crashes that involved 16 to 17-year-olds. Forty-one of those crashes were fatal.

For more information about teen driving, you can go to the AAA Teen Driving website.