Trial date set for suspect charged in nightclub shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A trial date has been set for the man facing two murder charges and several other counts after a Cincinnati nightclub gunbattle.

Cornell Beckley, the man who prosecutors say fired first at the Cameo nightclub in March, was scheduled for trial May 30. Court records show the trial was pushed back to Nov. 1 at the request of the defense.

The 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 38 charges in the shooting that left two dead and 15 people wounded. Prosecutors say the gunbattle developed from a neighborhood “feud over nothing.” The club has since closed.

Beckley’s attorney says there is no evidence showing his client “fired a shot at anyone.”

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 26. If convicted, Beckley could face up to 230 years in prison.

