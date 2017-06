DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

Police officers and medics responded to a report of a crash at Irwin St. and Springfield St. around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a crash between a minivan and a work van.

Police say two ambulances went to Miami Valley Hospital. The conditions of the victims are unknown.

The crash is under investigation.