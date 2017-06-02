18-year-old accused of placing explosive device under ex’s bed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old man is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a home-made explosive device, and putting an entire community at risk.

Federal investigators said he placed the device under her bed.

People at the West Park Apartments in Albuquerque were terrified, told to stay inside or stay away while the bomb squad investigated that suspicious device.

“Last night the units were actually on lock-down starting around 3 o’clock,” Beca Man said

Man said it was a scary evening on Wednesday.

“They had everything shut down. They said there was a suspicious package in one of the apartments in building five,” Man explained.

According to a federal complaint, a teen found a pressure cooker under her bed.

The complaint said the pressure cooker had a fuse coming out of the top leading to a soldering iron.

“I was at work when I got the phone call and my wife and kids were at home, so it was really concerning,” Man said.

That soldering iron was plugged into an appliance timer that was plugged into the wall, according to the complaint.

The ATF investigator said the pressure cooker was full of “nuts and bolts.”

The teen told officials she believed her ex-boyfriend, Ethan Guillen, put it under her bed.

Investigators said Guillen initially denied it.

However, his father mentioned recently having bought a pressure cooker, but said couldn’t find it.

Guillen eventually cracked and told investigators he put it there two weeks ago when no one was home, set the timer for 1:30 a.m., then stayed up, “listening to a police scanner waiting for an explosion.”

According to the complaint, when told there were small kids and a baby in the room next to the victim’s, Guillen responded he didn’t care because he wanted her dead.

The teen who found the device also told investigators Guillen had harassed her in the past and that she hadn’t had contact with him since Christmas when she said he left a note taped to her window.