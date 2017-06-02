Woman killed in Miamisburg head-on crash

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead and a road is closd after a head-on collision on Soldiers Home Road just north of Upper River Road in Miamisburg.

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m.

One of the two men in the semi told 2 NEWS they were driving north on Soldiers Home Road when they saw an oncoming car in the wrong lane. That driver said the woman driving swerved directly into the path of the semi.

Other witnesses say they saw the woman drive on the wrong side of the road for some distance and it appeared to them the woman may have been falling asleep.

Miamisburg Police and deputies from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. Police are on the scene investigating but have not commented on the accident yet.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they saw investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office removing a body from the car.