Book sale has new location

Photo provided by the Friends of the Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Friends of the Dayton Metro Library will host its book sale at a new location.

This year the book sale will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The days and times for the book sale are Friday, June 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There is free admission and parking.

All of the proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.

For more information, you can visit the Dayton Metro Library website.

 

 

