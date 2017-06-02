Chillicothe police searching for runaway 12-year-old

NBC4 Web Staff Published: Updated:
Stacia Lanman

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Chillicothe are asking for help locating 12-year-old Stacia Lanman.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Lanman is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light-colored pants and a dark t-shirt or hoodie. She was last seen May 30, getting into a smaller, dark-colored SUV in the area of Water and Poplar streets in Chillicothe.

Anyone with information on Lanman’s whereabouts can call the Chillicothe Police Department at 740- 773-1191.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s