Clayton man indicted on drug charges

By Published:
Mikeial Smedley was arrested by the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A man who was arrested by the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force May 23 has been indicted on several drug charges.

The Montgomery County grand jury indicted Mikeial Smedley Friday on 11 counts including possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

Smedley was arrested May 23 after drug task force members raided his North Main Street apartment.

READ MORE: Clayton man arrest in drug trafficking investigation

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the task force seized “a large quantity of heroin,” cocaine and cash from the apartment.

Smedley is due in court to be arraigned on these charges June 6.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s