Clayton man indicted on drug charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who was arrested by the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force May 23 has been indicted on several drug charges.

The Montgomery County grand jury indicted Mikeial Smedley Friday on 11 counts including possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

Smedley was arrested May 23 after drug task force members raided his North Main Street apartment.

READ MORE: Clayton man arrest in drug trafficking investigation

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the task force seized “a large quantity of heroin,” cocaine and cash from the apartment.

Smedley is due in court to be arraigned on these charges June 6.