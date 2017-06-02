Dayton man arrested on federal charges after drug raid

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The FBI has filed a criminal complaint Wednesday in federal court after a drug raid in Dayton.

According to the complaint, federal agents raided a home in the 4400 block of Nevada Avenue Wednesday.

When the agents and officers arrived at the home several people tried to run away, including Eric Malcolm. Officers caught up with Malcolm and he was taken into custody.

Court documents say agents found “distribution quantities” of suspected fentanyl, a hydraulic press commonly used by drug traffickers to compact and reprocess controlled substances and several firearms. One of those firearms, a Glock handgun, was tied to Malcolm.

The complaint says after Malcolm was given his Miranda warnings, he waived them and admitted to police that he sold drugs and had used the press found in his home. Malcolm also admitted he owned the Glock handgun that was found in a bedroom.

The complaint says Malcolm has a previous conviction in 2010 of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm.

The FBI agent who wrote the document asks the court to issue an arrest warrant to hold Malcolm until his trial.

Malcolm could face up to 30 years on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Malcolm is scheduled to appear in court June 6.