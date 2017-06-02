Dragons fall to Tincaps 8-6

Dayton, Ohio—The Fort Wayne TinCaps collected 14 hits and scored runs in five different innings as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-6 on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. The Dayton loss dropped them into a tie for second place with South Bend, three games behind first place West Michigan. The top two finishers in the division at the end of the first half will qualify for post-season play. There are 16 games remaining to be played.

Fort Wayne built a 4-0 lead over the first four innings, scoring single runs in the second and third and then two more in the fourth.

The Dragons started back in the sixth inning when John Sansone walked and scored on Taylor Trammell’s triple. Trammell scored on the same play when the relay throw back to the infield skidded away, allowing Trammell to take the extra base to make it 4-2.

But Fort Wayne responded with two runs in the top of the seventh to again extend their lead to four runs at 6-2. The Dragons came back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, getting a lead-off home run from Cassidy Brown to make it 6-3, and a one-out single from Trammell to bring in Michael Beltre to make it 6-4. On Trammell’s hit, T.J. Friedl was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second by left fielder Jorge Ona for one of the biggest plays of the night. The Dragons still had a chance to tie the game in the same inning after James Vasquez walked to load the bases with two outs, but Bruce Yari struck out to end the threat.

Fort Wayne then scored two more runs in the top of the eighth to jump ahead 8-4. The Dragons scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out, two-run single by Vasquez to make it 8-6. With the tying run at the plate, Yari struck out to end the game as Yari’s nine-game hitting streak came to an end.

The Dragons collected seven hits. Trammell had his third straight multi-hit game. Over his last three contests, he is 8 for 13 with two doubles and two triples.

Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan (3-4) took the loss. He worked six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons host the TinCaps on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Matt Blandino will make his first start for the Dragons after being brought in from extended spring training. Blandino replaces Tony Santillan, who is on the disabled list with a stiff shoulder, for at least one start in the rotation. Fort Wayne’s Reggie Lawson (0-2, 13.50). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app.