DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will host Pride 2017 this weekend.

Pride 2017 kicks off Friday, June 2 at 5:00 p.m.

The celebration, “Affair On The Square”, will include a beer and food truck rally, entertainment by the Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus and The Rubi Girls.

All of the weekend activities are listed on the Greater Dayton LGBT Center website.