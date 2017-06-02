Inmate captured 24 hours after escaping Ohio jail

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a man facing drug charges has been captured 24 hours after he escaped from jail.

Police say 24-year-old Richard Rush III was found Thursday after officers received a tip he was staying in a vacant house in Nelsonville. His girlfriend, Samantha Milliken, was also arrested. Milliken is facing charges for obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting a wanted fugitive.

Rush escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville Wednesday by climbing over a fence topped with razor wire. He was in jail for third-degree felony drug possession.

Reports show Rush is the seventh inmate to escape from the jail since September. Officials say they are planning safety upgrades at the facility.

