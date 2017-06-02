Jury selection resumes in Ohio police shooting retrial

DAN SEWELL , Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys for Tensing, charged with killing an unarmed black man, filed a motion Monday, May 1, 2017, saying jurors at Tensing's retrial shouldn't see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he was wearing under his uniform, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. A jury deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12, 2016, on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. A photo of the T-shirt was shown at Tensing's first trial. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jury selection for an Ohio police shooting retrial has resumed after the defense attorney asked to move it out of Cincinnati, citing “a circus atmosphere.”

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Friday rejected a motion by attorney Stewart Mathews to dismiss the charges against Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer. But she expressed sympathy with Mathews’ concerns, and called the news media role in the case “offensive.”

Mathews also asked for a change of venue, which prosecutors had sought soon after the first case ended with the jury deadlocked. Ghiz said she wanted to first try to seat a jury in Cincinnati.

Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

