Man charged in slaying of woman whose body found in trunk

Daniel Myers (Photo: Sandusky County Jail)

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car more than two years ago.

The Blade reports 48-year-old Daniel Myers was arrested Thursday at a northern Ohio campground and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the slaying of Heather Bogle.

The Sandusky County sheriff says Myers and the 28-year-old Bogle worked together at a Whirlpool plant in Clyde. Sheriff Chris Hilton says the arrest came after electronic communications led to a search of the campground. He says a motive hasn’t been determined.

Bogle’s body was found the day after she was reported missing in April 2015. She was shot twice and beaten.

Court records don’t indicate if Myers has an attorney.

