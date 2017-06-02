Man forces his way into elderly woman’s home, stabs her in the hand

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are looking for a man who the say forced his way into an elderly woman’s home and stabbed her.

Police say a man went to the door of a 79-year-old woman Thursday and asked if he could do yard work for her. According to police he then forced his way into the home on St. Joseph Street and stabbed her in the hand with a pair of hedge trimmers.

The woman uses oxygen and doesn’t move well, police say.

The man then asked the woman to perform sexual acts. When the woman refused the unidentified man robbed the house. He also cut her oxygen tube and the phone line before running from the scene.

Police are asking for help identifying and locating the man in the photos. If you have any information you are urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).