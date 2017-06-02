Man gets sentencing for strangling a man to death

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecutor announced Friday that 43-year-old Jerry V. Ramey Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Dayton Police received an anonymous call March 21 about a possible dead body at a home on Strand Avenue. Police responded to the call and found 45-year-old Earl E. Davis’s dead body.

Ramey Jr. was taken into custody the next day.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was strangulation.

After a trial, a jury found Ramey Jr. guilty on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of felonious assault.

 

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s