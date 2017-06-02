Man gets sentencing for strangling a man to death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor announced Friday that 43-year-old Jerry V. Ramey Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Dayton Police received an anonymous call March 21 about a possible dead body at a home on Strand Avenue. Police responded to the call and found 45-year-old Earl E. Davis’s dead body.

Ramey Jr. was taken into custody the next day.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was strangulation.

After a trial, a jury found Ramey Jr. guilty on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary and one count of felonious assault.