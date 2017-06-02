Mesoraco hits walk off home run in 10th to lead Reds over Braves 3-2

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez scored the tying run in the ninth on Jim Johnson’s wild pitch, and Devin Mesoraco led off the 10th with a homer Friday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Mesoraco, who got into the game as a defensive replacement in the 10th, connected off Jose Ramirez (2-2) for his first career game-ending homer. Raisel Iglesias (2-0) faced three batters in the top of the 10th.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips returned to Great American Ball Park for the first time since his trade in February after 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He got a long ovation before his first at-bat and raised his helmet to recognize the 27,300 fans. Phillips went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz pitched two-hit ball for seven innings and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, five of them called by umpire Mike Winters. He turned a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen.

 

