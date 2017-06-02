One woman is dead after hitting utility pole

By Published: Updated:
generic fire medic emergency vehicle
(WDTN Photo)

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) -One woman died after hitting a utility pole in Washington Township Friday.

Alice Buschor, 52, from Celina, Ohio, was driving south on Township Line Road, north of St. Route 29. Buschor went off the west side of the roadway, over-corrected, and lost control of her vehicle. For a second time, Buschor went off the west side of the roadway. That’s when she struck a utility pole  and rolled her car.

Buschor was ejected from her vehicle. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two witnesses of the crash say that speed was not a factor.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene with the Celina Fire Department and Mercer County Coroner.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s