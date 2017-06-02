One woman is dead after hitting utility pole

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) -One woman died after hitting a utility pole in Washington Township Friday.

Alice Buschor, 52, from Celina, Ohio, was driving south on Township Line Road, north of St. Route 29. Buschor went off the west side of the roadway, over-corrected, and lost control of her vehicle. For a second time, Buschor went off the west side of the roadway. That’s when she struck a utility pole and rolled her car.

Buschor was ejected from her vehicle. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two witnesses of the crash say that speed was not a factor.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene with the Celina Fire Department and Mercer County Coroner.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal crash.