LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that an OVI checkpoint will start at 9:00 p.m. and run until 11:00 p.m.

The checkpoint location is on US 22/3, which is just north of Landen Drive in Deerfield Township.

Officers will patrol the roads for impaired drivers.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office advises people to designate a driver before getting behind the wheel.