Police looking for narcotic robbery suspect

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Sidney are looking for a suspect in a drug store robbery.

The robbery happened Thursday at the CVS Pharmacy in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue around 5:30 pm.

According to police, a suspect walked into the store and went straight to the pharmacy area. He was in the store for several minutes before handing a note to one of the employees demanding narcotics.

Investigators say he was not seen with a weapon but he claimed that he was armed. The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of narcotics.

Police say he described as a black man in his early to mid 20’s, about 5-feet 9- or 10-inches tall, thin build and no facial hair. The suspect was wearing a white ballcap and t-shirt with black writing, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark basketball shorts with white socks and dark shoes.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 498-2351.