Police release photos of car used to smash through auto parts store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, Dayton Police released photos from a Wednesday break-in at an auto parts store.

Officers went to Xtreme Autosports in the 800 block of North Main just after 3:30 am.

When they arrived they found a front glass door smashed in, apparently by a vehicle.

Four wheels valued at $2,000 were stolen from inside the business. Police say a white 4-door Chevy Caprice was used to smash in the door. The vehicle may have damage to its rear passenger tail light.

Police said Friday the suspect is described as a black man, 25-25 years old, wearing a dark shirt and light shorts with a shirt covering his face.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the break-in to contact Dayton Police.