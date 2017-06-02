RTA announces summer prices

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Greater Dayton RTA kicks off summer with discounted ticket packs.

Here is the breakdown:

  • Weekly passes on sale for $14 (a $5 saving)
  • Day passes on sale for $4 ( a $1 saving)
  • Project Mobility 10-ticket packs, good for 10 one way trips, on sale for $30 (originally $35)

According to RTA, currently a daily round trip to any destination requiring two transfers costs $4.00 if you pay with cash.

Customers can purchase tickets from any of the 35 RTA vendor locations.

RTA says the special sale prices will be limited to individual and family purchases only. The company will not allow bulk or agency purchases.

The sale will start Monday, June 5.

Riders can now try out the company’s new program, RTA Connects.

READ MORE: RTA debuts new riding program

 

