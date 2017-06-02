Solicitations issued for Ohio opioid grants, tech challenge

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has released its requests for proposals involving scientific breakthroughs that could help solve the U.S. opioid crisis and for the manager of a related technology challenge.

The Ohio Third Frontier Commission says solicitations issued Thursday keep with the state’s accelerated timetable.

Republican Gov. John Kasich called for $20 million in commission investments during his April State of the State address. The panel agreed May 24 to move forward.

It will award up to $12 million in competitive research-and-development grants and launch an $8 million innovation challenge.

The requests seek grant applicants and a manager for the challenge. It is being modeled after the Head Health competition launched by the NFL, Under Armour and GE to address traumatic brain injuries.

Ohio leads the nation in opioid-related overdose deaths.

