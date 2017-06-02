Southwest Airlines ends service in Dayton Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Southwest Airlines will depart from Dayton for the last time Saturday.

The air carrier announced the move to Cincinnati in January.

The move is part of a larger trend in the airline industry with carriers relocating to bigger hubs.

Just last year, Southwest limited flights to Chicago from Dayton, flying out just three times a day.

With Southwest’s departure, the airport will be left with four Airlines and Allegiant as the sole discount carrier from Dayton.

Southwest says goodbye after five years. They started operating out of Dayton back in 2012 with a direct service to Denver.

 

