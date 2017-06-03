11-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle while riding bike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Friday night.

It happened on Ohio 235 in Clark County around 10:00 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 11-year-old Kaden Webb, of New Carlisle, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Webb was set to begin seventh grade at Tecumseh Middle School in the fall.

His family is planning a memorial Saturday at 4 p.m. at Raynor Park in Park Layne.

