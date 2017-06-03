Loved ones mourn loss of 11-year-old struck and killed by car

PARK LAYNE, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a young boy who was killed while riding his bike is speaking out.

11-year-old Kaden Webb was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Clark County.

2 NEWS spoke with his step-brother who was there when Webb was hit. He tells us they were riding their bikes back from the pool when Webb’s bike chain snapped causing him to fall before the crash.

The boy was not wearing a helmet or reflective equipment when it happened. His grandfather, Bill Kalbfeld hopes Kaden’s death will serve as a reminder of the importance of safety gear.

“I just pray others can see the good in this 11-year-old boy. Even though he made a mistake. Maybe we can do some good with it,” said Kalbfeld.

At a gathering of loved ones, cousins of Webb described who he was.

“He always had a smile on his face. He was there to hurt nobody. He was just trying to make everybody happy,” said one cousin.

Webb’s sister, Kayla remembers the boy everyone loved to be around.

“He was funny. He was never too serious. He was always good friend. He was always fun to be around.”

One of Webb’s friends got the news and can’t believe his best friend is gone.

“He was like my best friend. He was my best friend. He felt like a brother to me. He love being friendly he loved people,” said Keegan Jrobes.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page. So far its raised more than $2,000.