Sunny and warmer today.

Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures today.  Perfect for outdoor activities.  The UV index will be very high this afternoon, so reapply your sunscreen frequently if you will be outdoors.  High pressure will be in control through Sunday morning.  Sunday afternoon and evening th[ere will be chances for scattered thunderstorms.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and warm.  High 84

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild.  Low 65

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny, warm and a little more humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.  High 85

A cold front will approach the area Sunday afternoon.  This will spark some scattered showers and storms especially in the northern parts of the Miami Valley.  Next week temperatures will start out cooler, with highs in the 70s.

