Balloon launch held for 11-year-old killed after being hit by car

PARK LAYNE, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends and family describe 11-year-old Kaden Webb as a bundle of energy, always with a smile on his face, happy to support anyone who needed a helping hand.

Sunday, about a hundred of Kaden’s family members, friends, first responders, coaches and teammates came together at Raynor Park in Park Layne for special memorial service.

Kaden died at the hospital Saturday morning after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle Friday night. Loved ones held a special moment of silence for Kaden followed by a prayer. They released hundreds of balloons in his memory.

Also, everyone who came out signed his football jersey number 81, which was gifted to the family. That number will now be retired here at Raynor Park.

His football coach says Kaden was a stand-out on and off the field. He says the community is standing strong with the family through this difficult time.

“We’re going to continue to build,” Bryan Ernst said. “We are going to continue to remember this young man. He’s lost his life. Going forward I just hope that his friends and his classmates can build off of this. They can see what he had to offer and maybe put it into their lives.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

 

 

