Most of the day will be dry, but a few storms by evening possible.

Scattered clouds mixed with sunshine today. Later this afternoon a developing cold front will drop south through northern Ohio and produce a line of scattered showers and storms. This line may produce some isolated severe storms. Best chances for the stormy weather is late this afternoon and this evening. Areas north of I-70 will be most impacted.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and slightly more humid. A few showers and storms late this afternoon, mainly north of I-70. High 85

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Low 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, not as warm and a chance of a few showers or isolated storms.. High 78

Expect high temperatures for much of the first full week of June to be in the 70s. And overnight lows mainly in the 50s.