Suspect in hedge trimmer assault in Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials arrested a man suspected of breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her Sunday afternoon.

Ronald Collins, 51, is in the Montgomery County Jail facing aggravated burglary and robbery with physical harm charges.

Officials say Collins went to the door of a 79-year-old woman Thursday and asked if he could do yard work for her. According to police, he then forced his way into her home on St. Joseph Street and stabbed her in the hand with a pair of hedge trimmers.

The woman uses oxygen and doesn’t move well, police say.

The man then asked the woman to perform sexual acts. When the woman refused the unidentified man robbed the house. He also cut her oxygen tube and the phone line before running from the scene.