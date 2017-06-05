AEDs to be installed in Centerville parks

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville-Washington Park District and the youth athletic organizations are working to to put automated external defibrillators, AEDs, into community parks.

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 350,000 cardiac arrests in the United States. The organization says a cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time.

Park Operations Manager Ken Carter says having AEDs in the parks would benefit park visitors.

“Providing AED’s in parks is another way that we can support our residents in their fitness pursuits and provide a new level of service for our park visitors,” Carter said. “We would like to thank the Centerville United Soccer Association, Centerville Recreational Soccer, Centerville Youth Lacrosse, Centerville Wee Elks Football Organization and the Centerville Baseball/Softball League for their generous contributions and support of our community’s health, wellness and safety.”

AEDs will be installed into the eight community parks:

Activity Center

Forest Field

Iron Horse

Oak Creek South

Oak Grove

Robert F. Mays

Schoolhouse

Yankee