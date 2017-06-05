AEDs to be installed in Centerville parks

In this Tuesday, July 1, 2014 photo, an emergency defibrillator, used to treat life threatening conditions that affect the rhythm of the heart such as cardiac arrhythmia, hangs on the wall at the Illinois State Capitol Tuesday, July 1, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. A new Illinois law prompted by the death of a high school student during dance practice requires students learn CPR and how to operate Automated External Defibrillators machines used to treat emergency heart problems. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Centerville-Washington Park District and the youth athletic organizations are working to to put automated external defibrillators, AEDs, into community parks.

According to the American Heart Association,  there are more than 350,000 cardiac arrests in the United States. The organization says a cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time.

Park Operations Manager Ken Carter says having AEDs in the parks would benefit park visitors.

“Providing AED’s in parks is another way that we can support our residents in their fitness pursuits and provide a new level of service for our park visitors,” Carter said. “We would like to thank the Centerville United Soccer Association, Centerville Recreational Soccer, Centerville Youth Lacrosse, Centerville Wee Elks Football Organization and the Centerville Baseball/Softball League for their generous contributions and support of our community’s health, wellness and safety.”

AEDs will be installed into the eight community parks:

  • Activity Center
  • Forest Field
  • Iron Horse
  • Oak Creek South
  • Oak Grove
  • Robert F. Mays
  • Schoolhouse
  • Yankee

 

 

 

