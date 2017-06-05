After 5 killed, ‘see something, say something’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say officers arrived at the scene of a workplace shooting just two minutes after a witness called 911 in Orlando.

By then, four people were already dead or dying. The gunman fatally shot himself, and another victim was rushed to a hospital, mortally wounded.

READ MORE: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself

Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said “seven others’ lives were saved due to the quick actions of the officers who arrived on the scene today.”

Banks and Orlando Mayor Teresa Jacobs both said the crime shows that people should speak up if they learn of anything that could lead to violence so that authorities might have a chance to prevent it.

Banks said they “will continue to champion the cause of ‘see something, say something.'”