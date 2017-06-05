Cozart’s big day not enough for Reds

Associated Press Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ender Inciarte tied his career high with five hits and drove in a career-high five runs, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-8 on Sunday.

Atlanta set a season high for runs and collected 14 hits in the rubber game of the weekend series. Danny Santana had four hits and three RBIs, including his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8, and Matt Adams homered for the third time in the last two games.

Cincinnati lost for the fifth time in six games. Zack Cozart homered twice and drove in five runs, but Amir Garrett (3-4) lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his first start since May 23 after being sidelined with right hip inflammation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s