Dayton Children’s to open new tower

DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – The Dayton Children’s Hospital will unveil its new multi-million dollar patient tower to the public today.

It’s been three years in the making but today the 260,000 square foot patient tower is finally complete. Visitors will be able to get a peek inside the hospitals newest building.

The 8-story tower will house both in-patient and out-patient treatment for Oncology and a new play center.

Today guests that include community leaders, patient family’s, and employees will hear from CEO Deb Feldman in addition a patient family will speak on the importance of the new space.

Dayton Children’s tell 2 NEWS that the new patient tower will transform care for local children by providing life-saving technology and an optimal healing environment.