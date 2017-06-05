Dayton Mayor to make statement on opioid crisis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Mayor, Nan Whaley, and the Dayton Public Safety Team are expected to make a statement Monday morning regarding the opioid crisis.

The statement comes less than a week after Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced his office filed a lawsuit against five drug manufacturing companies over the spread of opioid addiction.

Five pharmaceutical companies are named in the lawsuit including the makers of OxyContin and Percocet.

DeWine said on May 31 the companies named used “false and misleading statements” to prescribers – downplaying the risks of prescription opioids and inflating the benefits.

Mayor Whaley agreed with the lawsuit telling 2 NEWS, “I’m absolutely in favor of suing the drug companies and holding them accountable, but we need action fast and now. Every day someone is dying from this addiction,” Whaley said.

