Dayton Mayor to make statement on opioid crisis

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton’s Mayor, Nan Whaley, and the Dayton Public Safety Team are expected to make a statement Monday morning regarding the opioid crisis.

The statement comes less than a week after Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced his office filed a lawsuit against five drug manufacturing companies over the spread of opioid addiction.

READ MORE: Ohio AG says drug companies got thousands addicted to pain medication and “fueled” illegal drug crisis

Five pharmaceutical companies are named in the lawsuit including the makers of OxyContin and Percocet.

DeWine said on May 31 the companies named used “false and misleading statements” to prescribers – downplaying the risks of prescription opioids and inflating the benefits.

Mayor Whaley agreed with the lawsuit telling 2 NEWS, “I’m absolutely in favor of suing the drug companies and holding them accountable, but we need action fast and now. Every day someone is dying from this addiction,” Whaley said.

READ MORE: Mayor supports lawsuit against drug companies fueling opioid crisis

2 NEWS will cover the Mayor’s remarks and have the latest information for you when it becomes available all day on WDTN.com and on FIVE ON 2.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s