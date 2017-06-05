Dispatchers: Overdosed driver crashes into house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dispatchers from Montgomery County tell 2 NEWS a driver who may have overdosed crashed into a Dayton home Monday.

The call to 911 came in at 5:16 pm Monday from the 200 block of Smith Street.

Dispatchers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say medics on the scene reported the driver had overdosed at 5:20 pm.

There is no information about damage to the home or the vehicle involved, nor is there information about the extent of injuries at this time.

