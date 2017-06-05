Driver sentenced for assaulting ex-boyfriend with vehicle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Lisa R. Baker was sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her ex-boyfriend with a car.

Dayton Police and paramedics were called to the 900 block of Neal Avenue May 28. They found the victim unresponsive and suffering from critical injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said Baker and her ex-boyfriend were dating at one point.

Baker and her ex-boyfriend went out to a club with some friends earlier that evening. Witnesses said the two got into an argument. That’s when Baker got into her car and purposely hit her ex-boyfriend.

As soon as police arrived at the scene, they took Baker into custody.