Friedl, Moss key Dragons win over TinCaps

DAYTON, Ohio—Scott Moss fired six shutout innings and T.J. Friedl finished a double short of hitting for the cycle as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. The Dragons won two-out-of-three in the series and captured back-to-back wins Saturday and Sunday to earn a split of the 10-game home stand.

Dayton gained a game on first place West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division standings. West Michigan lost to Lansing, allowing the Dragons to climb to within two games of first place. Third place South Bend won their game, keeping the Dragons one game ahead of the Cubs for the second place wildcard slot in the playoff race. The Dragons have 14 games to play in the first half season. The top two teams in the East Division first half standings will earn playoff spots.

Moss allowed a single on the first pitch of the game, then cruised over the rest of his outing without giving up another hit. He walked two and struck out six over his six scoreless innings and improved his record to 8-1.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Hector Vargas singled, went to second on Friedl’s bunt hit, to third on Jose Siri’s sacrifice, and scored on Taylor Trammell’s sacrifice fly. The Dragons scored again in the fifth when Friedl walked and scored from first on Trammell’s double over the head of the center fielder to make it 2-0. Friedl blasted a home run to right field in the seventh to make it 3-0. It was Friedl’s fifth homer of the year.

Fort Wayne scored two runs in the eighth and nearly tied the game. They had runners at second and third with one out, down 3-2, before Joel Kuhnel struck out both Jack Suwinksy and Jorge Ona to strand the tying run at third.

The Dragons scored in the bottom of the eighth when Trammell singled, stole second, went to third on a balk, and scored on Bruce Yari’s single to make it 4-2. Andy Cox pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save.

The Dragons finished with just seven hits. Friedl was 3 for 3 and scored two runs with a home run, triple, single, and walk. Trammell was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs batted in, and a stolen base.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a seven-game road with three games in Lansing, Michigan against the Lansing Lugnuts starting Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Wennington Romero (3-1, 2.83) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Mike Ellenbest (2-4, 7.00).

The Dragons have four home games left in the first half, all against the Great Lakes Loons. They will host the Loons in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. and they meet the Loons again at 7:00 p.m. on June 14 and 15.