Graduation gift leads to accidental shooting

ARLINGTON, TN (WMC/NBC News) – Investigators say a Tennessee teen accidentally shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend with a gun he’d just received as a graduation gift.

A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say 18-year-old Brennan Fields was playing with the gun when it accidentally fired, striking his 19-year-old girlfriend, Lucinda Luna, in the stomach.

Luna’s father had given Fields the gun as a gift.

Friend Kara Stubblefield said Fields was experienced with guns, owning several and even going to the gun range frequently.

