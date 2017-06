DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong winds brought down a large tree onto two homes and a vehicle on Redder Avenue in Dayton Monday evening.

The tree caused damaged to the roof and gutter system of both homes. There was no interior damage to the home.

A large tree down in Kettering near Breckinridge Road and Sherbrooke Drive. No damage to home. Residents in the area without power. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/n1iTj2WV37 — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) June 5, 2017

The owner of the vehicle that was damaged was inside the car when the tree fell. He was not injured and was able to get out of the car safely.

Both homeowners have contacted their insurance company. They say their insurance will cover the damage.

Large tree fell on these two homes and a car. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/GiPzYiSy4q — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) June 5, 2017

More pictures of damage on Redder Avenue in Dayton. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/oWtcgVe2uI — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) June 5, 2017

More video of extensive storm damage in Dayton. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/rvlNGrZQW3 — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) June 6, 2017